Soccer-Asian confederation expresses solidarity with UEFA, CONCACAF over FIFA stake sale
FIFA's plan to sell stakes in the World Cup has stalled due to a lack of consensus, with UEFA and CONCACAF rejecting the proposal and the Asian Football Confederation siding with them.
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FIFA can no longer achieve the consensus required to move ahead with its plan to sell stakes in the World Cup, the Asian Football Confederation said on Friday, siding with regional confederations UEFA and CONCACAF.
On Thursday, Europe's UEFA voted unanimously to boycott all FIFA tournaments, while CONCACAF, the regional federation for North America, Central America and the Caribbean, rejected FIFA's proposal.
"In light of the clear positions expressed by UEFA and CONCACAF, as well as the unprecedented divisions that have emerged across the football world, the AFC believes that the proposed FFE cannot realistically achieve the necessary broad consensus and unity required to move forward," the AFC added.
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