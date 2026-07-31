Soccer-Asian confederation expresses solidarity with UEFA, CONCACAF over FIFA stake sale

FIFA's plan to sell stakes in the World Cup has stalled due to a lack of consensus, with UEFA and CONCACAF rejecting the proposal and the Asian Football Confederation siding with them.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 13:52 IST
Soccer-Asian confederation expresses solidarity with UEFA, CONCACAF over FIFA stake sale
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FIFA can ​no longer ​achieve the consensus ‌required to ​move ahead with its plan to sell ‌stakes in the World Cup, the Asian Football Confederation said on Friday, siding ‌with regional confederations UEFA and CONCACAF.

On ‌Thursday, Europe's UEFA voted unanimously to boycott all FIFA tournaments, while CONCACAF, the regional ⁠federation ​for North ⁠America, Central America and the Caribbean, rejected ⁠FIFA's proposal.

"In light of the clear positions ​expressed by UEFA and CONCACAF, as well ⁠as the unprecedented divisions that have emerged ⁠across ​the football world, the AFC believes that the proposed FFE ⁠cannot realistically achieve the necessary broad consensus and ⁠unity ⁠required to move forward," the AFC added.

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