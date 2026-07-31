Russia says it took control of two more settlements in eastern Ukraine
Russian Defence Ministry claims its forces have pushed Ukrainian forces out of settlements in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, but the report has not been independently verified.
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday that its forces had pushed Ukrainian forces out of the settlement of Stinki in the Donetsk region and out of Virivka in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.
Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield report.
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