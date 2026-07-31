Russia says it took control of two more settlements in eastern Ukraine

​The ‌Russian Defence ​Ministry said ‌on Friday that its forces ‌had pushed Ukrainian ‌forces out of the settlement ⁠of ​Stinki ⁠in the Donetsk ⁠region and ​out of Virivka in ⁠Ukraine's Kharkiv region.

Reuters ⁠could ​not independently verify ⁠the battlefield report.