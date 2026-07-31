Russia says it took control of two more settlements in eastern Ukraine

Russian Defence Ministry claims its forces have pushed Ukrainian forces out of settlements in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, but the report has not been independently verified.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 14:41 IST
Russia says it took control of two more settlements in eastern Ukraine
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  • Russia

​The ‌Russian Defence ​Ministry said ‌on Friday that its forces ‌had pushed Ukrainian ‌forces out of the settlement ⁠of ​Stinki ⁠in the Donetsk ⁠region and ​out of Virivka in ⁠Ukraine's Kharkiv region.

Reuters ⁠could ​not independently verify ⁠the battlefield report.

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