Russian e-retailer Ozon says Ukrainian drone alert forced it to evacuate Tatarstan warehouse
Ozon, Russia's second-largest e-commerce company, was forced to evacuate its Zelenodolsk warehouse due to a Ukrainian drone alert, with no casualties or damage reported.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's second-largest e-commerce company, Ozon, said on Friday that it had been forced to evacuate its warehouse in the town of Zelenodolsk in the Tatarstan region due to a Ukrainian drone alert.
The evacuation took just a few minutes to complete and there were no casualties. The logistics centre was undamaged and has since resumed operations, the company said. Ukraine has attacked at least a dozen warehouses belonging to Ozon's main rival, Wildberries, since July 18 in a bid to disrupt the operations of the company, a linchpin in Russia's consumer economy.
Ozon warned on July 30 of potential risks to its own infrastructure from drone attacks, and some analysts suggested it was a matter of time before Ukraine started targeting Ozon warehouses too. Ozon and Wildberries warehouses are located next to each other in many locations - like in Zelenodolsk - and it was not clear on Friday which of the warehouses Ukraine was targeting.
Ukrainian drone forces commander Robert Brovdi posted a cryptic message on Telegram on Friday however, which looked like a reference to the e-retailer in which he said that "the ozone concentration exceeds the critical norm."
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