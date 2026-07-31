Russian e-retailer Ozon says Ukrainian drone alert forced it to evacuate Tatarstan warehouse

Ozon, Russia's second-largest e-commerce company, was forced to evacuate its Zelenodolsk warehouse due to a Ukrainian drone alert, with no casualties or damage reported.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 13:48 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 13:48 IST
Russian e-retailer Ozon says Ukrainian drone alert forced it to evacuate Tatarstan warehouse
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  • Russia

Russia's second-largest e-commerce company, ​Ozon, said on Friday ‌that ​it had been forced to evacuate its warehouse in the town of Zelenodolsk in ‌the Tatarstan region due to a Ukrainian drone alert.

The evacuation took just a few minutes to complete and there were no ‌casualties. The logistics centre was undamaged and has since resumed ‌operations, the company said. Ukraine has attacked at least a dozen warehouses belonging to Ozon's main rival, Wildberries, since July 18 in a bid to disrupt ⁠the ​operations of ⁠the company, a linchpin in Russia's consumer economy.

Ozon warned on July 30 of ⁠potential risks to its own infrastructure from drone attacks, and some ​analysts suggested it was a matter of time before Ukraine ⁠started targeting Ozon warehouses too. Ozon and Wildberries warehouses are located next to each other ⁠in ​many locations - like in Zelenodolsk - and it was not clear on Friday which of the warehouses Ukraine was ⁠targeting.

Ukrainian drone forces commander Robert Brovdi posted a cryptic message on ⁠Telegram on ⁠Friday however, which looked like a reference to the e-retailer in which he said that "the ozone concentration ‌exceeds ‌the critical norm."

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