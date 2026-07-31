"Not acceptable from any perspective": Jodhpur Agriculture University VC slams Priyanka Gandhi's jibe at IIT Madras Director

Vice Chancellor of Jodhpur Agriculture University VS Jaitawat has criticised the jibe by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, during debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, saying the "not acceptable from any perspective." Kamakoti is a member of the High-Level Task Force formed by the government on exam reforms. Speaking with ANI, Jaitawat said Professor Kamakoti is a known expert in his field and has received various honours including Padma Shri recipient.

Without naming the Congress leader, he said any sarcastic remarks against the renowned academic should be withdrawn. "This comment is not acceptable from any perspective. Professor V Kamakoti is a world-renowned computer scientist. He is the Director of IIT Madras and a distinguished Padma Shri recipient. Looking at his academic career, he has over 150 research papers published in prestigious journals. He has contributed significantly to the country's progress through various research projects," Jaitawat said.

"Mocking such an academic in Parliament by calling him a 'gaumutra (cow urine) specialist' in a joking and sarcastic manner is not acceptable to any academic. No academic in the country would appreciate this. While the topic of cow urine can be debated further, such remarks in Parliament about academics are not part of a healthy democratic dialogue. I believe those who made these statements should gracefully withdraw them to show respect for the country's academic community," he added. He called for due respect to India's traditional knowledge systems.

"Those who made such comments should understand the depth of India's scientific tradition. This is an extraordinary tradition that deserves contemporary research. Through this research, India can contribute not only to its own growth but to the entire world's scientific understanding. India's contributions to fields like astronomy, architecture, botany, biology, and health sciences are immense. Ayurveda even speaks of living for 100 years--a scientific thought rooted in the Vedas: 'Pashyema Sharadah Shatam, Shrunuyama Sharadah Shatam'. In this tradition, cow urine has been used in thousands of medicines for various ailments. Numerous in-vitro studies and clinical trials have shown positive results," the Vice Chancellor noted. Several vice chancellors, former vice chancellors and academicians from leading universities have written an open letter to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressing "deep disappointment" for allegedly describing V Kamakoti as a "gaumutra expert", saying such a characterisation undermines scholarly discourse and the spirit of scientific inquiry.

During her speech in Lok Sabha earlier this week on the bill for stronger punishment in cases of paper leaks, Priyanka Gandhi had taken jibe at government over forming committees and composition of the task force formed by it. "This committee includes an ex-IB chief, an IT company owner and a gaumutra expert," she said.

In the letter, the signatories said that irrespective of whether the remark was intended as sarcasm or political rhetoric, it went beyond criticism of an individual and reflected poorly on the country's academic ecosystem."It is in this spirit that we write to express our disappointment over your reported remark describing IIT Madras Director Prof V Kamakoti as a 'gaumutra expert'. Whether intended as sarcasm or political rhetoric, such a characterisation raises concerns that go far beyond one individual. Professor Kamakoti is the head of one of India's foremost scientific and technological institutions," the letter stated. The academicians highlighted Kamakoti's academic and professional achievements, noting that he holds MS and PhD degrees in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Madras, has published over 150 research papers, participated in more than 50 research and development projects, and has received honours including the DRDO Academic Excellence Award and the Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association Techno Visionary Award.

They also said Kamakoti played a key role in the development of India's first industry-grade microprocessor and described him as "one of the top tech brains of the country." (ANI)