Russian grain producers warn of looming export blockage in Black Sea

Ukrainian attacks on Black Sea shipping threaten to block grain export corridors, potentially leading to a 30-35 million ton wheat supply shortfall and price rises for developing countries.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 18:23 IST
Russian grain producers warn of looming export blockage in Black Sea
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​Russia's union ​of grain exporters ‌and producers ​said on Friday that Ukrainian attacks ‌on shipping in the Black Sea were likely to lead to a ‌complete blockage of grain export corridors ‌there in the near future, sparking price rises that would hit developing ⁠countries hardest.

Russia, ​the ⁠world's largest wheat exporter and Ukraine, ⁠also a major agricultural exporter, have been ​attacking each other's agricultural export facilities ⁠and commercial vessels in the Black Sea ⁠area ​in recent weeks.

The union said that the shortfall ⁠in supply of Russian wheat this season ⁠could ⁠reach 30-35 million tons.

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