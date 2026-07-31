Russian grain producers warn of looming export blockage in Black Sea
Ukrainian attacks on Black Sea shipping threaten to block grain export corridors, potentially leading to a 30-35 million ton wheat supply shortfall and price rises for developing countries.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's union of grain exporters and producers said on Friday that Ukrainian attacks on shipping in the Black Sea were likely to lead to a complete blockage of grain export corridors there in the near future, sparking price rises that would hit developing countries hardest.
Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter and Ukraine, also a major agricultural exporter, have been attacking each other's agricultural export facilities and commercial vessels in the Black Sea area in recent weeks.
The union said that the shortfall in supply of Russian wheat this season could reach 30-35 million tons.
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