New members appointed to strengthen NZ Sign Language Board

Three new members have been appointed to the New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) Board as the Government moves forward with the implementation of the country's new 10-year NZSL Strategy. Minister for Disability Issues Louise Upston announced the appointments, saying the new members will bring valuable experience and fresh perspectives to support the promotion and maintenance of New Zealand Sign Language.

The newly appointed members are Rāhera Turner, Thora Huebner and Joanne Witko. They join the Board as it continues its work to strengthen the use, visibility and development of NZSL across New Zealand. Existing Board member Kim Robinson will also remain on the Board for another year after receiving a one-year extension to his current term.

Supporting the next phase of the NZSL Strategy

Upston said the Board is entering an important period as it helps deliver the 10-year New Zealand Sign Language Strategy, which was launched last year. She said the Board has a key role in guiding the future of NZSL and ensuring the language continues to grow and remain accessible for Deaf communities and other users across the country. The appointments, she said, demonstrate the Government's commitment to supporting and strengthening New Zealand Sign Language.

Tribute to outgoing member

The Minister also acknowledged the contribution of Monica Leach, whose term on the Board concluded this year. Upston thanked Leach for her service and the work she carried out during her time on the NZSL Board, recognising her contribution to advancing New Zealand Sign Language.