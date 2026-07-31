Brazil's PP Party to remain neutral in presidential election

Brazil's right-wing Progressives Party has decided to remain neutral in the October presidential election, potentially blocking Senator Tereza Cristina from joining Flavio Bolsonaro's ticket.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 19:02 IST
Brazil's PP Party to remain neutral in presidential election
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's ​right-wing Progressives ‌Party (PP) on ​Friday said it ‌has decided to remain neutral in October's presidential election, which ‌could close the door ‌for Senator Tereza Cristina to join Flavio Bolsonaro's ticket ⁠as ​his ⁠running mate.

"After consulting its ⁠state-level party branches, PP ​decided by majority vote to ⁠remain neutral in the ⁠electoral ​process ... The decision has already been communicated ⁠to and accepted by our ⁠Senate ⁠leader, Senator Tereza Cristina," the party ‌said.

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