Brazil's PP Party to remain neutral in presidential election

Brazil's ​right-wing Progressives ‌Party (PP) on ​Friday said it ‌has decided to remain neutral in October's presidential election, which ‌could close the door ‌for Senator Tereza Cristina to join Flavio Bolsonaro's ticket ⁠as ​his ⁠running mate.

"After consulting its ⁠state-level party branches, PP ​decided by majority vote to ⁠remain neutral in the ⁠electoral ​process ... The decision has already been communicated ⁠to and accepted by our ⁠Senate ⁠leader, Senator Tereza Cristina," the party ‌said.