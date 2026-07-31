Brazil's PP Party to remain neutral in presidential election
Brazil's right-wing Progressives Party has decided to remain neutral in the October presidential election, potentially blocking Senator Tereza Cristina from joining Flavio Bolsonaro's ticket.
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil's right-wing Progressives Party (PP) on Friday said it has decided to remain neutral in October's presidential election, which could close the door for Senator Tereza Cristina to join Flavio Bolsonaro's ticket as his running mate.
"After consulting its state-level party branches, PP decided by majority vote to remain neutral in the electoral process ... The decision has already been communicated to and accepted by our Senate leader, Senator Tereza Cristina," the party said.
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