Brazilian Supreme Court justice authorizes investigation into president's son

A Brazilian ​Supreme Court justice has authorized federal police ‌to investigate ​the son of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva over suspicions he improperly helped a lobbyist in dealings with the health ministry, two sources with direct knowledge ‌of the decision said. Last week, federal police sought permission to open an investigation into Fabio Luis Lula da Silva, known as "Lulinha," for alleged influence peddling and corruption on behalf of businessman Antonio Carlos Camilo Antunes.

One line of inquiry likely to be ‌pursued is whether Lulinha helped provide Antunes' businesses with access to health ministry officials in connection with a government ‌deal involving a cannabidiol-based medication, one of the sources said. Fabio Luis' lawyer said in a statement on Friday that the defense was unaware of the investigation and had not reviewed any documents or its legal basis, but said the there were "suspicions of illegality." "An investigation is not ⁠an exercise ​in trial and error. ⁠That would amount to what we call a fishing expedition, which is unlawful and would lay bare the political interests behind this unusual move," the ⁠statement said. Antunes' legal representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

In an interview on Thursday, Lula said his son would ​be investigated like any other citizen and would not receive special treatment. "I will not use my position to ⁠protect him," Lula told the Inteligencia Ltda. podcast, adding that he would not interfere in the probe. The investigation into Fabio Luis has not yet ⁠been ​formally opened, a federal police source said.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court justice, Andre Mendonca, also granted federal police permission to launch another investigation into Lulinha over allegations he received improper payments linked to a scheme involving irregular deductions ⁠from pensions administered by Brazil's National Social Security Institute (INSS), which also involved Antunes. Asked about his son in a February ⁠interview with news outlet UOL, ⁠Lula said he had confronted Fabio Luis about the INSS case.

"If you've done something wrong, you'll pay the price for it. If you haven't, defend yourself," Lula told ‌UOL.