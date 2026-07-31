UN weather agency warns strong El Nino to intensify from August

The UN weather agency has forecast a strong El Nino to intensify in August, leading to above-normal temperatures and altered rainfall patterns worldwide.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 21:45 IST
UN weather agency warns strong El Nino to intensify from August
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The United Nations weather agency warned on Friday that a strong El Nino is expected to intensify starting in August, warning that ‌the phenomenon is likely to increase above-normal temperatures globally and significantly shift rainfall ‌patterns.

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