UN weather agency warns strong El Nino to intensify from August
The UN weather agency has forecast a strong El Nino to intensify in August, leading to above-normal temperatures and altered rainfall patterns worldwide.
- Country:
- Global
The United Nations weather agency warned on Friday that a strong El Nino is expected to intensify starting in August, warning that the phenomenon is likely to increase above-normal temperatures globally and significantly shift rainfall patterns.
ALSO READ
-
China says it rejects Philippine 'baselines' around Scarborough Shoal
-
South Korea records highest-ever temperature of 41.4 C as heatwave intensifies
-
UN agencies warn of rising human trafficking linked to scam centres
-
UN rights chief raises alarm over crackdown in Uganda
-
EXPLAINER-What is US President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace'?