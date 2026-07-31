Italy suspends EU Schengen free-travel pact with Spain over Ceuta crisis

Italy has suspended the EU's Schengen arrangements with Spain due to a mass influx of migrants into Ceuta, affecting air and sea travel between the two countries.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 21:41 IST
Italy suspends EU Schengen free-travel pact with Spain over Ceuta crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

​Italy ​said on ‌Friday it ​was suspending the EU's border-free ‌Schengen arrangements with Spain in response to a mass influx ‌of migrants into the ‌Spanish enclave of Ceuta from neighbouring Morocco.

Italy does not have ⁠a ​land ⁠border with Spain but the ⁠measure will impact people travelling by ​plane or boat between ⁠the two countries.

Italy's interior ministry said ⁠in ​a statement it had also agreed with Paris ⁠to strengthen controls along the Franco-Italian ⁠land ⁠border.

TRENDING

1
Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia
2
U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

United States
3
Poland Takes to the Skies: Fighter Jets Defend Airspace

Poland Takes to the Skies: Fighter Jets Defend Airspace

Poland
4
Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Fast Routes to Safe Shelters: Rethinking Humanitarian Supply-Chain Resilience

AI in Industry 4.0 and 5.0: The Innovation Race Beyond Automation

Why the Future of Logistics Depends on Connecting AI, IoT and Blockchain

IMF Backs Tanzania's Economy, But Will Structural Reforms Unlock Its Full Growth Potential?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026