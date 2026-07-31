Italy suspends EU Schengen free-travel pact with Spain over Ceuta crisis

​Italy ​said on ‌Friday it ​was suspending the EU's border-free ‌Schengen arrangements with Spain in response to a mass influx ‌of migrants into the ‌Spanish enclave of Ceuta from neighbouring Morocco.

Italy does not have ⁠a ​land ⁠border with Spain but the ⁠measure will impact people travelling by ​plane or boat between ⁠the two countries.

Italy's interior ministry said ⁠in ​a statement it had also agreed with Paris ⁠to strengthen controls along the Franco-Italian ⁠land ⁠border.