Italy suspends EU Schengen free-travel pact with Spain over Ceuta crisis
Italy has suspended the EU's Schengen arrangements with Spain due to a mass influx of migrants into Ceuta, affecting air and sea travel between the two countries.
- Country:
- Italy
Italy said on Friday it was suspending the EU's border-free Schengen arrangements with Spain in response to a mass influx of migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from neighbouring Morocco.
Italy does not have a land border with Spain but the measure will impact people travelling by plane or boat between the two countries.
Italy's interior ministry said in a statement it had also agreed with Paris to strengthen controls along the Franco-Italian land border.
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