North West Farmers Receive Livestock Facility and Breeding Bulls

Communal livestock farmers in North West have received new infrastructure and improved breeding stock as part of a provincial programme to strengthen cattle production, improve herd quality and support rural livelihoods. The initiative is expected to boost productivity, enhance animal health and help farming communities build more sustainable agricultural enterprises.

North West Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Madoda Sambatha handed over a livestock handling facility to the Vaal Reefs Livestock Farmers Association and three breeding bulls to the Isibaya the Kraal and Umzimhle Farmers Association in the Matlosana Local Municipality.

Investment targets stronger livestock production

The beneficiary associations consist of communal farmers from Vaal Reefs and surrounding areas who collectively manage a large cattle herd in the Matlosana region.

According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the initiative forms part of an ongoing partnership with local farmers to improve livestock production, strengthen herd genetics, promote better animal health and support sustainable agricultural development. The programme is also intended to improve food security while increasing the incomes of farming households.

The handover is one of several agricultural support projects being rolled out across the province, with more initiatives planned in the coming months.

Better facilities and healthier herds

The new livestock handling facility will allow farmers to carry out routine activities such as dipping, vaccination and branding more safely and efficiently, making it easier to manage cattle health and welfare.

The three breeding bulls are expected to improve the genetic quality of local herds, leading to healthier animals, higher productivity and greater value for livestock owned by members of the farming associations.

During the handover programme, officials also vaccinated cattle against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD). Every vaccinated animal was tagged to strengthen identification, improve traceability and support disease control efforts.

Farmers urged to protect the investment

Addressing the beneficiaries, Sambatha said the provincial government remains committed to supporting emerging and communal farmers through practical interventions that improve agricultural production, strengthen food security and create sustainable livelihoods in rural communities.

He encouraged farmers to take responsibility for maintaining the new handling facility and to ensure the breeding bulls are properly managed so they can deliver long-term benefits for present and future generations of livestock farmers.

The beneficiaries welcomed the support, saying the investment would help improve daily farming operations, increase productivity and strengthen household incomes. The department believes the initiative will contribute to building a more competitive, productive and sustainable livestock sector in North West.