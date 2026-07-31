Kuwait's army says it destroyed drones that entered its airspace
Kuwait's military destroyed drones that entered its airspace, causing material damage but no casualties, amid claims of "Iranian aggression" targeting vital and military installations.
- Country:
- Iran
Kuwait's army destroyed drones that entered its airspace on Friday morning, the armed forces said on X, adding that there was material damage due to falling debris but no casualties.
The army said "Iranian aggression" had targeted a number of vital and military installations.
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