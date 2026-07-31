Kuwait's army says it destroyed drones that entered its airspace

​Kuwait's ​army ‌destroyed drones ​that entered ‌its airspace on Friday morning, ‌the armed forces ‌said on X, adding that ⁠there ​was ⁠material damage due ⁠to falling ​debris but no casualties.

The ⁠army said "Iranian aggression" ⁠had ​targeted a number ⁠of vital and military ⁠installations.