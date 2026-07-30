Goldman Sachs Probes Former Lawyer's Epstein Ties Amid Rising Scrutiny

Goldman Sachs conducted inquiries into its former top lawyer, Kathy Ruemmler, regarding her association with Jeffrey Epstein between 2023 and 2026, as scrutiny over Epstein's elite connections intensified, according to documents from the U.S. Congress House Oversight Committee.

Ruemmler stated that while no official investigation took place, review sessions were held due to increasing media focus. The inquiries, never before reported, raise questions about Goldman's decision to retain Ruemmler, despite an acknowledgment of her interactions with Epstein.

Furthermore, a Justice Department document release showed Ruemmler's extensive communications with Epstein, prompting her resignation in June. Despite testifying that she was unaware of Epstein's criminal activities, scrutiny of her connections persists.