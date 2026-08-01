"Protesting our right, but protests must stay within limits": BJP's Sadanand Tanavade welcomes cases registered for "abusing" PM Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sadanand Shet Tanavade backed the legal action initiated against Meta India head Arun Srinivas and several social media account operators, asserting that while protesting is a constitutional right, personal allegations and derogatory commentary directed at the Prime Minister were "unfortunate and not correct". Speaking to ANI, Tanavade on Friday welcomed the cases registered against individuals who hurled abuses against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the "protests must stay within limits".

"The way the protest unfolded, it was started by students, but various parties who had no connection whatsoever with them showed up there. Today, we saw family members of police personnel hold a press conference where they explained how people involved in the protest threw stones at the police and hurled abuses. These individuals also abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi through social media. I welcome the case that has been registered in this regard because they are the Prime Minister of our country. The kind of comments made against him were not right. Protesting is our right, but protests must also stay within limits. Making personal allegations in this context is unfortunate and not correct," he said. His remarks come after the Cybercrime police in Hyderabad registered cases against operators of several Facebook and Instagram accounts and parent company Meta's India head over allegedly morphed and objectionable content targeting PM Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led NEET paper leak agitation.

According to the FIR, a complaint was received on July 29 at 7:40 PM from T Saikiran Goud, 32, Social Media CC Member, BJP Telangana, and resident of Dr SP Mookerjee Bhavan, opposite Exhibition Ground, Nampally, Hyderabad. In the complaint, Goud stated that while surfing social media on July 29 at 2:00 PM, he came across reels and posts that were allegedly derogatory towards the Prime Minister of India and appeared to promote narratives prejudicial to national integrity.

The complainant listed 20 URLs of Instagram and Facebook reels and posts and requested an investigation. He alleged that the content may incite hatred, spread misinformation, promote enmity, and threaten national security. Goud requested the police to preserve electronic evidence, identify the individuals operating the accounts, conduct a thorough investigation, and coordinate with Meta Platforms to obtain account details. He also urged strict action against Meta for allegedly allowing such morphed reels on its platform.

Based on the complaint, ASI K Hari Ram registered a case at Cyber Crime Police Station, Hyderabad under Sections 66(C), 67 of the IT Act and Sections 353(2), 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case has been handed over to Inspector P Jayashankar for further investigation. (ANI)