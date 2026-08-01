Soccer-Consortium led by Staveley to buy Gold family's stakes in West Ham

Vanessa Gold, daughter of former West Ham United chair David Gold, has agreed to sell her family's 25.1% shares to a consortium led by Amanda Staveley and others.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 21:28 IST
Soccer-Consortium led by Staveley to buy Gold family's stakes in West Ham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Vanessa Gold, daughter of former ​West Ham United chair David Gold, has ​reached an agreement to sell ‌her ​family's shares to a consortium led by Amanda Staveley and others, after a previously agreed sale to Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky ‌fell through.

The Gold family trust owns 25.1% of the shares in the English Championship (second-tier) club who were relegated from the Premier League last season. "I have now reached an agreement to sell my ‌family's shareholding to a consortium of PCP Capital Partners, led by Amanda Staveley and ‌Mehrdad Ghodoussi, in partnership with Ashland Forest Capital Partners," Vanessa Gold said in a statement on Saturday.

"This sale remains subject to a pre-emption process, under which existing shareholders have the option to buy the shares instead. While ⁠the process ​has not yet ⁠concluded, I wanted to be open with our fans about where things stand and my intentions." David Sullivan is the ⁠club's biggest shareholder, with 38.8%. Kretinsky, through 1890s Holdings, owns 27% and would have become the majority ​shareholder had the agreement to buy a 16% portion of the Gold family's shares ⁠gone through.

"On the 12th June Daniel Kretinsky and I agreed a sale ... unfortunately, since that time the original deal ⁠and ​other alternatives that we have discussed could not be brought to fruition," Gold said. Staveley and her firm PCP Capital Partners had played a key role in helping Saudi Arabia's ⁠Public Investment Fund (PIF) take over Premier League club Newcastle United in 2021.

"The Consortium will bring ⁠deep experience and understanding ⁠of what it takes to lead a successful football club, and I have every confidence in what they can bring to West Ham," ‌Gold added.

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