QUOTES-Soccer-Reaction to FIFA backing down on World Cup sell-off plans

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Friday that world soccer's governing body had scrapped plans to sell a stake in the World Cup to private investors ​after a widespread backlash. The following are quotes and reactions:

UEFA STATEMENT "UEFA welcomes FIFA’s decision to withdraw its plan to sell ​a stake in its competitions – including the World Cup – into private hands.

"The current FIFA leadership ‌has ​not only lost UEFA’s confidence but also that of many other members of the football family. "UEFA will begin work immediately with partners and stakeholders all over the world and right across the game to propose a new way of distributing resources through the existing FIFA Forward programme.

"This is a victory for the whole game. But it must not be the end of the story. The proposal has gone. ‌The task of rebuilding trust in FIFA has only just begun." ENGLISH FA STATEMENT

"We fully support UEFA’s position. It is time for a full and robust review of FIFA’s leadership and governance to ensure that the global game is run transparently, for the benefit of all 211 member nations and with the long-term stewardship of football at its heart." CONCACAF STATEMENT

"CONCACAF and its 41 Member Associations welcome the withdrawal of the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise. “FIFA is not a private enterprise. It is a body held in trust for the game and its members. Those appointed to serve it ‌carry a fiduciary duty, a duty of service over power. Where that duty is not upheld, accountability cannot be optional.”

GERMAN FA PRESIDENT BERND NEUENDORF "The events surrounding this project initiated by Gianni Infantino must now be fully investigated. The FIFA president acted unilaterally, opaquely and ‌ultimately irresponsibly in the best interests of football."

QATAR FA STATEMENT "While the proposal includes some ideas that are worthy of consideration, we commend the decision to prioritise the continued unity of all member national federations in the current period and the wisdom behind the decision.

"We affirm our full support for Infantino's continued efforts to develop football around the world." MOROCCAN FOOTBALL FEDERATION PRESIDENT FOUZI LEKJAA

"President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), Fouzi Lekjaa, welcomed FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s decision to withdraw the proposal for the FIFA Forward Enterprise project. "The progress achieved in recent years through FIFA’s development programs, particularly in Africa, represents a valuable achievement that must be preserved for the benefit of all member associations.

"In this ⁠context, despite the ​importance of the proposed reform, the unity of the global football family ⁠must take precedence over any differences it may have generated." EGYPTIAN FA

"The Egyptian Football Association (EFA), under the leadership of President Hany Abo Rida, commends FIFA President Gianni Infantino for his decision to withdraw the FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal following the feedback and observations received from FIFA Member Associations. "This choice upholds the unity of the international football family ⁠while demonstrating a spirit of communication, consultation, and respect for the various points of view held by FIFA's members. EFA is optimistic that FIFA and its Member Associations will work together to find the best ways to accomplish these common goals."

NORWAY FA PRESIDENT LISE KLAVENESS "It was absolutely necessary for Gianni Infantino and FIFA ​to withdraw this proposal. That has now happened and we are of course pleased with the outcome.

"This cannot end as merely another power struggle. We must also use this moment to truly live by our own governance principles and to shift ⁠the internal culture away from fear and political positioning towards greater openness." DUTCH FA STATEMENT

"With the withdrawal of the proposal, the matter is not settled for the KNVB. The way this process has unfolded has led to a fundamental breach of trust in the leadership of FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The KNVB no longer has confidence in his leadership." BELGIAN FA ⁠BOARD ​CHAIR PASCALE VAN DAMME

"As a founding member of FIFA and a representative on the FIFA Council, the RBFA remains committed to a strong, independent and sustainable model for international football." AFC PRESIDENT SHEIKH SALMAN BIN EBRAHIM AL-KHALIFA

"The future of global football must always be shaped through proper consultation, collective dialogue and respect for the established governance structures of our game. "The AFC stands ready to support any initiative that strengthens the unity of the football family, contributes to the continued growth of the game globally and delivers meaningful benefits to all stakeholders."

FOOTBALL AUSTRALIA CHAIRMAN ⁠ANTER ISAAC "Football has never stood still, nor should it.

"Throughout its history, our game has evolved through innovation, investment and new ideas that have strengthened football, created greater opportunities for players, coaches and referees, and enhanced the experience of supporters around the world. That ⁠spirit of progress must continue. "Some principles, however, should never change. Integrity. Independence. Good ⁠governance. Transparency. Meaningful consultation. Due process. These are not constraints on progress. They are what make lasting progress possible."

SWEDISH FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION CHAIRMAN SIMON ASTROM "We welcome FIFA's decision not to proceed with the proposal. It is in line with our expectations in light of the flawed process and the reactions the proposal has provoked.

"At the same time, we are still concerned about deficiencies in transparency and governance, and want ‌to emphasise the importance of continued discussion and ‌dialogue about how football should be governed and developed." (Compiled by Aadi Nair and Karan Prashant Saxena in Bengaluru; Mohamed Yossry in Cairo; Angelica Medina ​in Mexico. Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Clare Fallon and Ken Ferris)