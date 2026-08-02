Suspected suicide bombing at police station kills at least 14 in Pakistan, officials say

At least 14 people, including five police officers and eight civilians, were killed in a suspected suicide bombing outside a police station in northwestern Pakistan's Swat district.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 02-08-2026 22:22 IST
Suspected suicide bombing at police station kills at least 14 in Pakistan, officials say
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least ​14 people were killed ​in a suspected suicide ‌bombing outside a ​police station in northwestern Pakistan on Sunday, a rescue group and a regional police ‌official said, as the country battles widening insurgencies. The explosion took place in the Kabal area of Swat, a district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A ‌pro-police rally of local residents was taking place in the same ‌area on Sunday, but it was not immediately clear whether the rally was the intended target. Fida Hussain, a regional police official, said the victims included five ⁠police officers ​and eight ⁠civilians. The 14th person was believed to be the suicide bomber, he told Reuters.

At ⁠least 18 people were wounded, according to a police statement. It said ​an operation had been launched to arrest anyone who may have ⁠assisted the attack. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a statement expressed "deep grief and sorrow ⁠over ​the suicide blast".

Militancy in Pakistan's border areas has risen sharply in recent months, targeting mainly the military and police. The Pakistani ⁠government blames the Afghan Taliban for the escalation, accusing it of providing ⁠support to ⁠the militants. The Taliban government has denied the accusations.

TRENDING

1
Russia pounds Kyiv with missiles, killing at least three

Russia pounds Kyiv with missiles, killing at least three

Ukraine
2
US Treasury undertakes intervention in yen market, FT reports

US Treasury undertakes intervention in yen market, FT reports

United States
3
Yemen's Houthis deny plans to impose fees on ships sailing through Red Sea

Yemen's Houthis deny plans to impose fees on ships sailing through Red Sea

Yemen
4
US Justice Department says 'flawed' work led to Reflecting Pool peeling

US Justice Department says 'flawed' work led to Reflecting Pool peeling

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Future Pandemics Need Research Networks Ready Before Crisis Strikes: Here's Why

The Governance–Reality Gap Derailing Africa’s Digital Transformation

Liberia's Recovery Is Real, but Financing the Next Growth Phase Remains the Biggest Challenge

Can Uganda Turn Strong Economic Growth into Sustainable Development Without More Debt Burdens?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026