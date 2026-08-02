Iran's foreign minister warns of any 'adventurous action' by US
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi warned of decisive action against any US aggression, making separate phone calls to Turkish and Pakistani officials to convey the message.
- Country:
- Iran
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi warned on Saturday of any "adventurous action" by the U.S. in separate phone calls with his Turkish counterpart and Pakistan's army commander, according to the Iranian minister's account on Telegram.
Araqchi stressed his country's readiness to respond decisively to any "aggression."
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