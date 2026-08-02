Iran's foreign minister warns of any 'adventurous action' by US

​Iran's ‌Foreign Minister ​Abbas Araqchi ‌warned on Saturday of any "adventurous action" ‌by the U.S. in ‌separate phone calls with his ⁠Turkish ​counterpart ⁠and Pakistan's army commander, ⁠according to the ​Iranian minister's account on ⁠Telegram.

Araqchi stressed his ⁠country's ​readiness to respond decisively ⁠to any "aggression."