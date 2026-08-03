Idaho mass shooter died from self-inflicted gunshot, police say
A 24-year-old man, identified as Chad Williams, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after fatally shooting three people and injuring several others in Twin Falls, Idaho.
- Country:
- United States
The man who fatally shot three people and injured more than half a dozen others this weekend in Twin Falls, Idaho, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said on Sunday. Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks told a press conference that the 24-year-old suspect, identified as Chad Williams, acted alone.
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