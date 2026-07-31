Britain asks Cyprus to extradite man suspected of spying for Iran

Britain has requested the extradition of Rashad Sultanov, a dual British-Azerbaijani national, from Cyprus for allegedly spying on a British air base and passing information to Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 19:45 IST
Britain asks Cyprus to extradite man suspected of spying for Iran
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain has asked Cyprus to extradite a dual British-Azerbaijani national suspected ‌of spying on a British air base on the Mediterranean island and passing his findings to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, London police said on Friday.

Rashad Sultanov, 44, from Islington in north London, is being held in custody by Cypriot authorities as ‌extradition proceedings progress, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. The case marks Britain's first overseas National Security Act investigation, led ‌by counter-terrorism police into incidents at Britain's RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus between May 11 and June 22 last year, the statement said.

Police in Cyprus, where Britain has two military bases, said the suspect was first arrested in 2025 and had been in custody since then. ⁠An Israeli ​minister at the time ⁠said Cypriot authorities had thwarted an attack on Israeli citizens. He was formally rearrested on July 17 following Britain's extradition request, a Cypriot police spokesperson ⁠said.

HOSTILE SURVEILLANCE ALLEGEDLY SHARED WITH IRGC The suspect allegedly conducted hostile surveillance on the base and is alleged to have then ​shared information with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the British police added.

"This case shows we are able ⁠to use the National Security Act overseas when British military bases are allegedly targeted by hostile state activity," Helen Flanagan, head of counter-terrorism policing in ⁠London, ​said in the statement. The IRGC threatened earlier this month to attack any British military bases used by U.S. forces to launch attacks on Iran.

An Iranian-type Shahed drone caused slight damage on March 2 when it ⁠hit facilities at Akrotiri. Soon afterwards, Britain said the base would not be part of its defensive agreement with the ⁠United States over the ⁠use of UK bases. Also in March, Iran was reported to have fired two ballistic missiles at a U.S.-UK military base on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, though neither ‌hit the target.

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