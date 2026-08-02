Cafe explosion in central Moscow kills three, injures 15, police say
A fatal explosion near a summer cafe in central Moscow on Saturday evening killed three people and injured 15 others, with varying degrees of seriousness.
- Country:
- Russia
Three people were killed and 15 people injured in an explosion near a cafe in central Moscow on Saturday evening, the Russian capital's police force said in a statement.
The explosion occurred at around 2000 local time near a summer cafe located in or near one of Moscow's seven Stalin-era skyscrapers at Kudrinksaya Square, the police said. Those injured had received wounds of varying seriousness, it said. Investigators and emergency services were working at the scene, the police said.
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