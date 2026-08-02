Cafe explosion in central Moscow kills three, injures 15, police say

A fatal explosion near a summer cafe in central Moscow on Saturday evening killed three people and injured 15 others, with varying degrees of seriousness.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2026 00:31 IST | Created: 02-08-2026 00:31 IST
Cafe explosion in central Moscow kills three, injures 15, police say
Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

‌Three people ​were killed and 15 people ‌injured in an explosion near a cafe in central ‌Moscow on Saturday evening, the Russian ‌capital's police force said in a statement.

The explosion occurred at ⁠around ​2000 ⁠local time near a summer cafe ⁠located in or near ​one of Moscow's seven Stalin-era skyscrapers ⁠at Kudrinksaya Square, the police ⁠said. ​Those injured had received wounds of varying ⁠seriousness, it said. Investigators and emergency ⁠services ⁠were working at the scene, the police said.

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