‌Three people ​were killed and 15 people ‌injured in an explosion near a cafe in central ‌Moscow on Saturday evening, the Russian ‌capital's police force said in a statement.

The explosion occurred at ⁠around ​2000 ⁠local time near a summer cafe ⁠located in or near ​one of Moscow's seven Stalin-era skyscrapers ⁠at Kudrinksaya Square, the police ⁠said. ​Those injured had received wounds of varying ⁠seriousness, it said. Investigators and emergency ⁠services ⁠were working at the scene, the police said.