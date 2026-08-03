ICRC says its delegate visited Aung San Suu Kyi in Myanmar
A private meeting was held between an International Committee of the Red Cross delegate and Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday.
- Country:
- Myanmar
The International Committee of the Red Cross said an ICRC delegate visited Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday and had the opportunity to speak to the Nobel laureate in private.
"The visit was carried out in accordance with the ICRC’s standards and procedures for visiting people deprived of liberty. This included the opportunity to speak with Daw Aung San Suu Kyi in private," an ICRC statement said, referring to her using a Burmese honorific.
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