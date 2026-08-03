ICRC says its delegate visited Aung San Suu Kyi in Myanmar

The ​International ​Committee of ‌the Red Cross ​said an ICRC delegate ‌visited Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday ‌and had the opportunity ‌to speak to the Nobel laureate in private.

"The visit was ⁠carried ​out ⁠in accordance with the ICRC’s standards ⁠and procedures for visiting people ​deprived of liberty. This included the ⁠opportunity to speak with ⁠Daw ​Aung San Suu Kyi in private," an ICRC ⁠statement said, referring to her using ⁠a ⁠Burmese honorific.