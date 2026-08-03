Son of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi says Red Cross visit is first positive sign in over 5 years
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi's son, Kim Aris, welcomes a visit by the International Committee of the Red Cross as a positive development after over five years of uncertainty.
- Country:
- Myanmar
The son of Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Monday that a visit by a delegate of the International Committee of the Red Cross was the first positive development concerning her in more than five years.
"This may be a first step, but it must not be the last," Kim Aris said in a statement, adding he has not yet received independent confirmation of his mother's condition or wellbeing.
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