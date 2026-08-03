Son of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi says Red Cross visit is first positive sign in over 5 years

The ​son ​of Myanmar's ‌detained former leader ​Aung San Suu Kyi ‌said on Monday that a visit by a delegate of ‌the International Committee of ‌the Red Cross was the first positive development concerning her ⁠in ​more ⁠than five years.

"This may be a ⁠first step, but it ​must not be the last," ⁠Kim Aris said in a ⁠statement, ​adding he has not yet received independent confirmation ⁠of his mother's condition or wellbeing.