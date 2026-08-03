Myanmar says detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi meets Red Cross official

Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi met with a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross on Monday, a spokeswoman for the Myanmar government said, as regional countries press for access to the 81-year-old.

The ‌Nobel Peace Prize winner has been in detention since February 2021 when an elected civilian government led by her was ousted by Myanmar's military in a dawn coup, plunging the impoverished Southeast Asian nation into turmoil. Since then, Suu Kyi's exact whereabouts and health conditions have been difficult to determine, with no foreign leader or envoy having publicly met her.

On Monday, Suu Kyi met with Arnaud de Baecque, Resident Representative of the ‌International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to Myanmar in the capital Naypyitaw, government spokeswoman Khine Khine Soe said in a message via Telegram. The ICRC did not immediately respond to a request ‌for comment.

In two of the four photographs provided by the government spokeswoman, Suu Kyi - dressed in traditional Burmese attire - is seen meeting with Baecque in a sparsely furnished, wood-paneled room containing only two chairs and a desk. In another photo, offering a rare glimpse inside what appears to be her residence, Suu Kyi is seen cutting a birthday cake inscribed with her name, with a clothes rack and storage boxes visible in the background. A fourth photograph is a close-up of the cake, inscribed with "Happy Birthday ⁠Aunty Suu ​19.6.2026".

Reuters was not able to independently verify the ⁠location and the date when the pictures were taken. No earlier version of the pictures was found posted online before Monday. MOVE TO HOUSE ARREST

After a marathon run of secret trials following the coup, Suu Kyi was sentenced to 33 years, convicted ⁠of charges ranging from corruption and inciting election fraud to violating state secrecy rules. Her allies maintain the charges were politically motivated and aimed at sidelining Suu Kyi, arguably the most popular politician in the country of 51 million people. The ​sentence was later reduced to 27 years, and further cut by one sixth in April, leaving her with 18 years still to serve, according to a member of her legal ⁠team. Suu Kyi's son, Kim Aris, told Reuters last December that he had little information about her health -- receiving only sporadic, secondhand details about his mother's heart, bone and gum problems -- and not heard from her in years, fearing she could die without him knowing.

Myanmar's ⁠military-backed ​administrations have repeatedly claimed that Suu Kyi is in "good health", even as international pressure has grown on Myanmar's government to allow independent verification of her well-being. In late April, after a military-engineered election that allowed former junta leader Min Aung Hlaing to become Myanmar's president, authorities said that she had been moved to house arrest. Following a meeting between Myanmar's foreign minister and counterparts from the regional ASEAN bloc in ⁠Bangkok last month, Thailand's top diplomat Sihasak Phuangketkeow called for access to Suu Kyi "so that we can be able to verify the claims" of her good health. But the new military-backed administration has so ⁠far been reluctant to provide access to Suu Kyi, including ⁠a May request by the Philippines to allow an ASEAN special envoy to meet with the detained leader. The daughter of the country's independence hero General Aung San, Suu Kyi was held under house arrest for a total of 15 years under a previous junta at her family residence on Yangon's ‌Inya Lake, where she famously gave ‌impassioned speeches to crowds of supporters over the metal gates of the property.