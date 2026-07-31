Major Brazil conservative party to stay neutral in presidential race, hurting Bolsonaro bid

Brazil's ​Progressives Party, one of the ‌country's largest ​right-wing parties, said on Friday it would stay neutral in October's presidential election, a significant setback ‌for Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the strongest conservative contender in the polls, after he tried tapping one of its members as his running mate. If upheld, ‌the decision would close the door on Senator Tereza Cristina joining Bolsonaro's ‌ticket as running mate, despite his announcement to reporters earlier on Friday that he had chosen her for the role.

Cristina enjoys strong backing among rural voters and ⁠the powerful ​agribusiness caucus, which ⁠would be a major boost for Bolsonaro to win over voters as he trails ⁠President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in polls ahead of the October vote.