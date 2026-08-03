Hundreds of firefighters battle blaze at Wildberries warehouse in Russia's Vladimir region

A Ukrainian drone attack on a Wildberries warehouse east of Moscow sparked a massive fire, with over 200 firefighters deployed to battle the blaze, measuring 100,000 square meters.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 17:50 IST
Hundreds of firefighters battle blaze at Wildberries warehouse in Russia's Vladimir region
  • Country:
  • Russia

More than 200 firefighters ​were battling a fire at ‌a ​warehouse run by Russian online retailer Wildberries east of Moscow following a Ukrainian drone attack on Monday, as ‌Kyiv's campaign against the e-commerce giant intensified.

Alexander Avdeyev, the regional governor of Vladimir, said 203 firefighters and 67 pieces of equipment had been deployed to tackle Monday's ‌blaze, which measured 100,000 square metres (1.07 million square feet), equivalent to ‌about 14 soccer fields. Wildberries confirmed the attack and said all staff had been evacuated and deliveries and shipping orders had been rerouted to other warehouses. The company's founder and CEO, Tatyana Kim, ⁠has ​called the Ukrainian attacks – ⁠which have targeted more than a dozen Wildberries sites since July 18 – "acts of terrorism". Kyiv has ⁠sought to disrupt the operations of the company that is often described as Russia's ​answer to Amazon and is a linchpin of the consumer economy.

Kim said ⁠businesses across 10 countries had suffered significant losses as a result of the attacks and that Wildberries ⁠was ​working with the Russian government to mitigate the impact on vendors using its platform. Avdeyev said a young man had sustained a non-life-threatening head ⁠wound in the attack and was being taken to hospital. Another young man had ⁠an injured ⁠finger, while a woman had also suffered what the governor described as minor injuries to one of her legs.

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