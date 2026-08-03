DIARY-Political and General News Events from August 3

Aug 3 (Reuters) - For other diaries, please see: Political and General News Top Economic Events Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, ​AUGUST 3

GLOBAL – World Breastfeeding Week (To August 7) MEXICO CITY/PANAMA CITY/QUITO/PORT OF SPAIN - Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Toshimitsu Motegi visits Mexico, Panama and Ecuador, and if circumstances permit, Trinidad and Tobago as well. (to Aug. 9) JAKARTA, Indonesia - Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visits Indonesia to sign a partnership plan for 2026-2030 (To Aug 4). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4 - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 6

BANGKOK - Myanmar president Min Aung Hlaing makes an ‌official trip to Thailand (To Aug. 7) LA PAZ, Bolivia - Bolivia's President Rodrigo Paz will deliver his first State of the Nation address.

HIROSHIMA - Hiroshima Commemorations 81st Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7 EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2026 (To August 31) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST ‌9 NAGASAKI, Japan - Nagasaki Commemorations 81st Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12 COOK ISLANDS - Cook Islands Parliament election.

GLOBAL - International Youth Day - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 13

ZAMBIA - Zambian Presidency election. ZAMBIA - Zambia holds general elections

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

ISLAMABAD – 79th anniversary of Pakistan independence from British rule LEBANON - Hezbollah marks 20th anniversary of its "divine victory" - the end of its war with Israel.

TRALEE, Ireland - 2026 Rose of Tralee International Festival (To August 18) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 15

EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh International Book Festival (To August 30) TOKYO – 81st anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two

NEW DELHI – 79th anniversary of India's Independence from British rule LIECHTENSTEIN – 220th anniversary of Independence - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19 GLOBAL - World Humanitarian Day

MOSCOW – 34th Anniversary ⁠of the failed ​Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev, which accelerated the collapse of the Soviet ⁠Union - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 21

DAMASCUS, Syria - 13th anniversary of nerve gas attack that killed hundreds of people in rebel-held neighbourhoods on the edge of Damascus. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 23

KAZAKHSTAN - Kazakh National Congress election. BALTIC WAY - 37th anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark ⁠solidarity in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 24 WARSAW - Poland marks the 37th anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989.

KYIV – 35th anniversary of Independence. WASHINGTON, D.C. – 214th anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the U.S. Capitol ​building, by the British troops during the War of 1812. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25 URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day.

PARIS – 82nd anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 31 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of defence ⁠ministers (to September 1). BISHKEK - Chinese President Xi Jinping begins a state visit to Kyrgyzstan (to September 1). BISHKEK - Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, alongside other leaders, attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional bloc including Russia, China, India, Iran, Pakistan and Central Asian countries. (to September 1). ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA - G20 finance ⁠ministers ​and central bank governors gather in North Carolina (To Sep. 1)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 GYMNICH - EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers (to September 2). ASHEVILLE, North Carolina, U.S. - Finance ministers and central bank governors from G20 countries meet.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council (to September 4). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 SAINT PAUL DE VENCE, France - French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will co-chair Cinema & Moving Image Summit in Saint-Paul de Vence (To Sep. 9) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 SWEDEN - Swedish Parliament election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER ⁠14 MANILA - Economic and trade ministers of ASEAN countries hold high-level meetings in Manila (to September 22). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to September 19). RUSSIA - Russian Federal Duma election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

MANILA - ASEAN energy ministers, ⁠senior officials hold meetings. (To Sep. 25) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs ⁠Council - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 MOROCCO - Moroccan Chamber of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 WASHINGTON - Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the United States, US President Donald Trump has announced.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 PARIS - Pope Leo visits France (To Sep. 28) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 SWITZERLAND - Switzerland Referendum election. SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE - Sao Tomean National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of energy ministers (to September 29). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, ‌SEPTEMBER 30 MANILA - ASEAN defense ministers hold annual ‌meetings (to October 1).

- - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the ​event.

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