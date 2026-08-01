WHO and UNICEF Urge Stronger Support for Breastfeeding

The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF have called on governments to strengthen support for breastfeeding, saying it remains one of the most effective ways to protect the health of both children and mothers. Marking World Breastfeeding Week, the two agencies stressed that millions of families still lack access to the services and policies needed to help mothers breastfeed successfully.

Breastfeeding provides infants with essential nutrients, strengthens their immune systems, protects against serious illnesses and supports healthy brain development. Mothers also benefit through a lower risk of developing conditions such as breast cancer, ovarian cancer and type 2 diabetes.

Global progress shows investment is paying off

Breastfeeding rates have improved steadily over the past decade, showing that sustained investment in health services and family support can make a real difference. Exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of life has increased from about 37% in 2012 to more than 47% today. The proportion of children breastfed up to the age of two has also risen from 38% to 50% over the past five years.

Despite these gains, progress remains uneven. Many countries are still falling short of global targets because access to breastfeeding support services remains limited. Weak policy implementation and inconsistent service quality continue to affect mothers, particularly in low-income countries and areas facing conflict or humanitarian emergencies.

Proven measures can save lives

WHO and UNICEF say several practical and cost-effective measures can significantly improve breastfeeding rates. These include providing skilled breastfeeding support through health facilities, expanding community counselling and peer support programmes, protecting mothers through paid maternity leave and ensuring workplaces are breastfeeding-friendly.

The agencies also emphasised the importance of fully implementing and enforcing the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes to prevent inappropriate marketing practices that may discourage breastfeeding.

The benefits extend far beyond health. According to WHO and UNICEF, expanding breastfeeding support worldwide could prevent nearly 400,000 child deaths and around 140,000 maternal deaths every year. Every US$1 invested in breastfeeding promotion is estimated to generate US$59 in economic returns through lower healthcare costs, improved education outcomes and higher lifetime earnings.

Global call for stronger action

Under this year's theme, "Breastfeeding for a Sustainable Start in Life: Strengthen What Works," WHO and UNICEF are urging countries to strengthen health systems that support breastfeeding, expand community-based counselling services, integrate breastfeeding guidance into antenatal, childbirth and postnatal care, improve maternity protection policies and maintain breastfeeding support during humanitarian crises.

The two organisations said investing in proven breastfeeding programmes gives every child a healthier start in life while ensuring mothers receive the care, protection and support they need throughout their breastfeeding journey.