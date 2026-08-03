Trump says Iran talks are going on 'right now', Tehran has one last chance

US President Donald Trump stated that negotiations with Iran are ongoing, describing it as their last chance to sign a good deal, despite Iran initially denying talks.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 23:45 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 23:45 IST
Trump says Iran talks are going on 'right now', Tehran has one last chance
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said ‌talks with Iran "are going on right now", adding that the negotiations represented the last ‌chance for Tehran to sign a good ‌deal. Earlier on Monday, after Iran said there were no talks under way, Trump slammed ⁠what ​he called ⁠Iran's "unbelievably duplicitous" leadership. "They are going on right now," ⁠Trump told reporters when asked about the ​status of the negotiations, saying the ⁠two sides were talking at the request of ⁠Iran, ​Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar among others. "This is ⁠a last chance for them to sign ⁠a ⁠good document," he said, referring to Iran.

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