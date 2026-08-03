Trump says Blanche nomination has secured Republican support
President Donald Trump expressed support for acting Attorney General Todd Blanche's nomination, stating he agreed to reconfirm previous statements that were deemed acceptable.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump said he is aware that two Republican senators who threatened to block acting Attorney General Todd Blanche's bid to lead the Justice Department have said they will vote to advance his nomination.
"I understand there's been a sign off, but...I don't know what they agreed. I think Todd Blanche agreed to reconfirm things that he's already said, and what he said was okay," Trump told reporters.
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