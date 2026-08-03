Trump says Blanche nomination has secured Republican support

President Donald Trump expressed support for acting Attorney General Todd Blanche's nomination, stating he agreed to reconfirm previous statements that were deemed acceptable.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 23:48 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 23:48 IST
Trump says Blanche nomination has secured Republican support
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President ​Donald ‌Trump said ​he is aware that two ‌Republican senators who threatened to block acting Attorney General ‌Todd Blanche's bid to ‌lead the Justice Department have said they will vote ⁠to ​advance ⁠his nomination.

"I understand there's been ⁠a sign off, but...I ​don't know what they agreed. ⁠I think Todd Blanche ⁠agreed ​to reconfirm things that he's already said, ⁠and what he said ⁠was ⁠okay," Trump told reporters.

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