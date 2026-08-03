Trump says Blanche nomination has secured Republican support

President ​Donald ‌Trump said ​he is aware that two ‌Republican senators who threatened to block acting Attorney General ‌Todd Blanche's bid to ‌lead the Justice Department have said they will vote ⁠to ​advance ⁠his nomination.

"I understand there's been ⁠a sign off, but...I ​don't know what they agreed. ⁠I think Todd Blanche ⁠agreed ​to reconfirm things that he's already said, ⁠and what he said ⁠was ⁠okay," Trump told reporters.