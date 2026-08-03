Trump on Chevron, Exxon profits: "I don't like it"
US President Donald Trump has criticized major oil companies for making excessive profits, urging them to help lower fuel prices amid rising global energy markets.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump on Monday criticized major oil companies including Chevron and Exxon Mobil for making too much money as he pressed the industry to help keep fuel prices down amid renewed tensions with Iran that have pushed up global energy markets.
"I don't like it," Trump told reporters. (Reporting By Nandita and Jarrett Renshaw; editing by Michelle Nichols )
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