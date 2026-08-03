Trump on Chevron, Exxon profits: "I don't like it" 

US President Donald Trump has criticized major oil companies for making excessive profits, urging them to help lower fuel prices amid rising global energy markets.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 23:52 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 23:52 IST
Trump on Chevron, Exxon profits: "I don't like it" 
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

​President ‌Donald Trump ​on Monday criticized ‌major oil companies including Chevron and Exxon Mobil ‌for making ‌too much money as he pressed ⁠the ​industry to ⁠help keep fuel ⁠prices down amid ​renewed tensions with Iran that ⁠have pushed ⁠up ​global energy markets.

"I don't ⁠like it," Trump told ⁠reporters. (Reporting ⁠By Nandita and Jarrett ‌Renshaw; ‌editing by ​Michelle Nichols )

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