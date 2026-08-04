Russia says it struck four Ukrainian military-linked cargo ships and Chernomorsk port
Russia's Defence Ministry claimed it struck four Ukrainian cargo vessels and a vehicle parts plant at the Chornomorsk port, citing the destruction of military targets and equipment storage facilities.
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- Russia
Russia said on Tuesday it had struck four cargo vessels used by Ukraine's military and a vehicle parts plant at the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk. Russia's Defence Ministry said that two dry cargo ships had been hit in the Ukrainian ports of Mykolaiv and Pivdennyi on Monday evening and that two more vessels carrying weapons and military equipment to Ukrainian ports had been struck south of Odesa.
"As a result of the strikes... the following targets were hit: in the port of Chornomorsk - the Chornomorsk Automotive Components Plant and a port terminal where the Ukrainian Armed Forces were repairing military vehicles and storing ammunition and fuel," the ministry said. Reuters could not independently verify Russia's assertions.