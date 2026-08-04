Russia says it struck four Ukrainian military-linked cargo ships and Chernomorsk port

Russia ​said on ​Tuesday it ‌had struck four ​cargo vessels used by Ukraine's military and ‌a vehicle parts plant at the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk. Russia's Defence Ministry said that ‌two dry cargo ships had been ‌hit in the Ukrainian ports of Mykolaiv and Pivdennyi on Monday evening and that two ⁠more ​vessels ⁠carrying weapons and military equipment to Ukrainian ports ⁠had been struck south of Odesa.

"As a result ​of the strikes... the following targets ⁠were hit: in the port of Chornomorsk - the ⁠Chornomorsk ​Automotive Components Plant and a port terminal where the Ukrainian Armed Forces ⁠were repairing military vehicles and storing ammunition and ⁠fuel," ⁠the ministry said. Reuters could not independently verify Russia's assertions.