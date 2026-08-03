Ukraine's attacks on Russian energy sites — what has been hit?

Ukrainian forces are striking Russia's energy infrastructure in what Kyiv says is an effort to deprive Russia of resources to fund its military.

Following is ​a summary of the attacks — starting with the most recent — and their impact: SARATOV Ukrainian forces attacked the Rosneft-owned Saratov oil refinery in ​southwestern Russia on August 2, Kyiv's military said. Russia's Saratov oil refinery stopped oil ‌processing ​on July 9 following damage from a previous drone attack, two sources said. In 2024, the plant processed 5.8 million tons of oil.

VOLGOGRAD A drone attack set ablaze an energy facility and warehouses in Russia's southern Volgograd region on July 31, injuring five, the regional governor, Andrei Bocharov, said, but did not give further detail on the damage. In 2024 the Lukoil-owned refinery processed 13.5 million tons of oil. RYAZAN Russia's Ryazan ‌oil refinery, one of the country's largest, halted crude oil processing on July 29 following a drone attack and could be shut for two weeks, two industry sources told Reuters. The refinery processed 13.1 million tons of crude oil in 2024.

PERM A Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire at Lukoil's Perm refinery that damaged and forced the shutdown of one of its crude distillation units (CDU), two industry sources told Reuters. In 2024, the refinery processed about 12.6 million tons of oil.

TYUMEN A Ukrainian drone strike sparked a fire at the Tyumen refinery in western Siberia, more than 2,000 km (1,200 ‌miles) from Ukraine and the blaze was later extinguished, Russian authorities said on July 25. The refinery halted operations after the attack, sources said. It processes roughly 6 million tons of crude annually.

YAROSLAVL Ukrainian forces attacked Russian oil facilities in Yaroslavl, some 250 km (160 miles) ‌northeast of Moscow, on July 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. The refinery in Yaroslavl has processing capacity of 15 million tons per year.

SALAVAT The Salavat petrochemical complex, in the Urals region of Bashkortostan, halted operations on July 14 following a Ukrainian drone attack, industry sources said. AFIPSKY A fire broke out at the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region as a result of falling drone debris, the emergency services said on July 14. The refinery can process over 9 million metric tons of oil per year.

SYZRAN Russia's Syzran oil refinery on the Volga river in the Samara region halted operations after a drone attack on July 12 damaged a primary processing unit, industry sources said. On May ⁠21, Ukrainian drones ​also struck the Rosneft-owned refinery. The refinery halted operations after the attack damaged a ⁠primary processing unit. It had previously suspended oil refining after attacks on April 18. The refinery has processing capacity of 8.5 million tons per year.

ILSKY Russia's Ilsky oil refinery in the southern Krasnodar region caught fire after a drone attack, local officials said on July 10. The refinery's design capacity is over 6 million metric tons of oil ⁠per year.

OMSK Ukrainian drones struck the Omsk refinery on July 6, causing a fire. Russian air defences destroyed most of the drones, Governor Vitaly Khotsenko said. It was not immediately clear how much damage the refinery had sustained. The design capacity of the Omsk oil refinery is approximately 22 million metric tons of oil ​per year.

NORSI Ukrainian drones hit NORSI, Russia's fourth-largest oil refinery, owned by Lukoil, for a second time on July 2 and crude processing was suspended, according to sources. They said the attack had damaged a primary refining unit, CDU-6, which is usually able ⁠to process 25,700 metric tons per day, accounting for 53% of the refinery's overall capacity.

NORSI, Russia's second-largest producer of gasoline, can process 16 million metric tons of oil per year. UFA Ukraine's forces struck an oil refinery for a second time on July 1 in the city of Ufa, near the Ural mountains. The refinery can process more than ⁠7 ​million tons of oil per year.

MOSCOW Moscow oil refinery halted operations after a Ukrainian drone attack on June 16, sources said. On June 18, another attack damaged processing units and sparked multiple fires. The facility in the capital's southeastern Kapotnya district has an annual capacity of around 11 million tons of oil.

PORTS/OIL FACILITIES The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) stopped receiving oil from July 20 following the suspension of loadings due to attacks on oil tankers at its Black Sea terminal. CPC pipeline was flowing and ships were loading, the CEO of Chevron CVX.Nsaid last Friday. Ukrainian ⁠drones struck the Filanovsky oil platform belonging to Russia's Lukoil LKOH.MM in the Caspian Sea, Kyiv's security service said on July 25. Ukraine struck two Russian oil depots in the Tver and Stavropol regions, both about 500 km (310 miles) from the front line, President Volodymyr ⁠Zelenskiy said on July 9. Ukrainian drones on July 8 struck the ⁠Krasnodarskaya pumping station, part of the natural gas supply chain to Turkey via the Blue Stream pipeline, but gas supplies were not affected. Ukrainian drones struck an oil pumping station in Russia's Bashkortostan region, more than 1,500km (930 miles) from the border, Kyiv said on July 8. Ukrainian drone attacks on July 6 damaged the Baltic Sea ports of Vysotsk and Ust-Luga, a major oil exporting outlet, and caused a power ‌blackout in the Crimean city of Sevastopol, home to ‌Russia's Black Sea Fleet, authorities said. A loading complex caught fire in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk after a drone attack, authorities ​said on June 8.