EU interior ministers' meeting over Ceuta crisis was 'constructive', Spain says

Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska reported that 70,000 out of 72,000 migrants who entered Ceuta have left, with the Schengen space remaining intact.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 18:24 IST
EU interior ministers' meeting over Ceuta crisis was 'constructive', Spain says
  • Country:
  • Spain

An EU ​interior ministers' meeting ‌to address the ​Ceuta mass border rush was constructive and member states recognised Madrid's "immediate ‌and efficient" response, Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told reporters on Tuesday.

About 70,000 of the 72,000 migrants who entered Ceuta ‌had left, Grande-Marlaska said, adding that the Schengen ‌space was never compromised as the North African enclave is not included in the agreement. According to Grande-Marlaska, Spanish intelligence had no indications a ⁠mass ​crossing into ⁠Ceuta was imminent.

"There was no report, no warning," he said. "Unfortunately, these ⁠things can happen, but let's also bear in mind ​that we're prepared to respond immediately to a crisis ⁠of this kind." The minister added that Madrid had worked as ⁠fast ​as possible to install a maritime barrier off Ceuta's coast, following a ruling by Spain's Supreme Court ⁠in July mandating that migrants who arrived by swimming could not ⁠be ⁠immediately deported if no barrier was in place.

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