EU interior ministers' meeting over Ceuta crisis was 'constructive', Spain says
Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska reported that 70,000 out of 72,000 migrants who entered Ceuta have left, with the Schengen space remaining intact.
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- Spain
An EU interior ministers' meeting to address the Ceuta mass border rush was constructive and member states recognised Madrid's "immediate and efficient" response, Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told reporters on Tuesday.
About 70,000 of the 72,000 migrants who entered Ceuta had left, Grande-Marlaska said, adding that the Schengen space was never compromised as the North African enclave is not included in the agreement. According to Grande-Marlaska, Spanish intelligence had no indications a mass crossing into Ceuta was imminent.
"There was no report, no warning," he said. "Unfortunately, these things can happen, but let's also bear in mind that we're prepared to respond immediately to a crisis of this kind." The minister added that Madrid had worked as fast as possible to install a maritime barrier off Ceuta's coast, following a ruling by Spain's Supreme Court in July mandating that migrants who arrived by swimming could not be immediately deported if no barrier was in place.
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EU interior ministers' meeting was 'constructive', Spain says