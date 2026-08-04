US Commerce Department seeks comments on adding 14 products to metals tariffs
The US Commerce Department is seeking public comments on 14 proposed product categories for 25% tariffs under national security tariffs on steel, aluminum, and copper derivative goods.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Commerce Department said on Tuesday it was seeking comments for 14 proposed additional product categories that would be subject to 25% tariffs under its national security tariffs on steel, aluminum and copper derivative goods. In a pre-publication Federal Register notice, the Commerce Department did not include a deadline for the comments on the following proposed additions to the Trump administration's Section 232 metals duties:
• Aluminum powder of a non-lamellar structure • Brass-wind musical instruments and parts and accessories thereof
• Parts of welding machines and apparatus • Free-standing floor safes
• Electric conductor cables • Fire extinguishers
• Parts of heat exchange units • Parts of linear acting hydraulic power engines and motors
• Mobile lifting frames on tires and straddle carriers • Other self-propelled cranes and mobile lifting frames
• Tanker trailers and tanker semi-trailers • Other trailers and semi-trailers
• Self-loading or self-unloading trailers and semi-trailers for agricultural purposes • Filled steel containers of the following chemicals and related items: liquefied propane, oxygen, propylene