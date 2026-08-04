US Commerce Department seeks comments on adding 14 products to metals tariffs

The U.S. Commerce ​Department said on Tuesday it ​was seeking comments ‌for ​14 proposed additional product categories that would be subject to 25% ‌tariffs under its national security tariffs on steel, aluminum and copper derivative goods. In a pre-publication Federal Register notice, the ‌Commerce Department did not include a deadline for the ‌comments on the following proposed additions to the Trump administration's Section 232 metals duties:

• Aluminum powder of a non-lamellar structure • Brass-wind ⁠musical ​instruments and ⁠parts and accessories thereof

• Parts of welding machines and apparatus • Free-standing ⁠floor safes

• Electric conductor cables • Fire extinguishers

• Parts of ​heat exchange units • Parts of linear acting hydraulic ⁠power engines and motors

• Mobile lifting frames on tires ⁠and ​straddle carriers • Other self-propelled cranes and mobile lifting frames

• Tanker trailers and tanker semi-trailers • Other ⁠trailers and semi-trailers

• Self-loading or self-unloading trailers and semi-trailers for ⁠agricultural ⁠purposes • Filled steel containers of the following chemicals and related items: liquefied propane, oxygen, ‌propylene