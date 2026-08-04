Turkey calls on Russia, Ukraine to ensure Black Sea safety after drone attack
Turkey has called on Russia and Ukraine to ensure navigational safety in the Black Sea after a drone attack injured three crew members on a Turkish-owned vessel.
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey on Tuesday called on Russia and Ukraine to take measures to ensure navigational safety in the Black Sea after a drone attack hit a Turkish-owned vessel and seriously injured three crew members near Russia's Novorossiysk port.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said Ankara was seriously concerned about the targeting of civilians vessels in the Black Sea despite "all of our warnings", adding it was closely following the condition of its citizens.
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