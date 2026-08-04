Turkey calls on Russia, Ukraine to ensure Black Sea safety after drone attack

​Turkey ​on ‌Tuesday called on ​Russia and Ukraine to ‌take measures to ensure navigational safety in the Black Sea ‌after a drone ‌attack hit a Turkish-owned vessel and seriously injured three ⁠crew ​members ⁠near Russia's Novorossiysk port.

The Turkish Foreign ⁠Ministry said Ankara was ​seriously concerned about the targeting of ⁠civilians vessels in the ⁠Black Sea ​despite "all of our warnings", adding it ⁠was closely following the condition ⁠of ⁠its citizens.