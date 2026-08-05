Russia hits logistic hubs in Kyiv, nearby region, Russian defence ministry says
Russia has launched airstrikes on logistics hubs in Kyiv and supply centres in the surrounding region, as well as three cargo vessels near the Black Sea port of Odesa.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia has hit logistic hubs and supply centres in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv and the surrounding region, the Russian defence ministry said on Telegram, saying that those were used for military purposes.
It has also hit three cargo vessels near the Black Sea port of Odesa, it said.
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