Russia hits logistic hubs in Kyiv, nearby region, Russian defence ministry says

​Russia ​has ‌hit logistic ​hubs and ‌supply centres in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv ‌and the surrounding ‌region, the Russian defence ministry said ⁠on ​Telegram, ⁠saying that those were ⁠used for military ​purposes.

It has also ⁠hit three cargo ⁠vessels ​near the Black Sea ⁠port of Odesa, it ⁠said.