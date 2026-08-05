Rugby-Rookie Stormers flyhalf Ahmed picked to start against All Blacks
The Stormers have named their team to face New Zealand, with World junior champion Yaqeen Ahmed making his senior debut at flyhalf on Friday.
- Country:
- South Africa
World junior champion Yaqeen Ahmed has been handed a senior debut by the Stormers and will play at flyhalf against New Zealand on Friday, after the Cape Town-based side on Wednesday named their team to take on the touring side. Team:
15-Warrick Gelant, 14-Seabelo Senatla, 13-Ruhan Nel (captain), 12-Jonathan Roche, 11-Leolin Zas, 10-Yaqeen Ahmed, 9-Imad Khan, 8-Evan Roos, 7-Hacjivah Dayimani, 6-Deon Fourie, 5-Connor Evans, 4-Adré Smith, 3-Neethling Fouché, 2-André-Hugo Venter, 1-Vernon Matongo Replacements: 16-JJ Kotzé, 17-Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18-Sazi Sandi, 19-Ruan Ackermann, 20-Keke Morabe, 21-Wandile Mlaba, 22-Dewaldt Duvenage, 23-Wandisile Simelane.
(Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)
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