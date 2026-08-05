Rugby-Rookie Stormers flyhalf Ahmed picked to start against All Blacks

World junior champion ​Yaqeen Ahmed has been ​handed a senior debut ‌by the ​Stormers and will play at flyhalf against New Zealand on Friday, after the Cape ‌Town-based side on Wednesday named their team to take on the touring side. Team:

15-Warrick Gelant, 14-Seabelo Senatla, 13-Ruhan Nel (captain), 12-Jonathan Roche, 11-Leolin Zas, 10-Yaqeen Ahmed, 9-Imad ⁠Khan, 8-Evan Roos, 7-Hacjivah Dayimani, 6-Deon Fourie, 5-Connor Evans, 4-Adré Smith, ⁠3-Neethling Fouché, ⁠2-André-Hugo Venter, 1-Vernon Matongo Replacements: 16-JJ Kotzé, 17-Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18-Sazi Sandi, 19-Ruan Ackermann, 20-Keke Morabe, 21-Wandile Mlaba, 22-Dewaldt ‌Duvenage, 23-Wandisile ‌Simelane.

(Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing ​by Ed Osmond)