Houthi attacks kill at least 30 Yemeni government troops

At least 30 Yemeni government troops were killed in Houthi attacks on military camps in Marib and Hadramout provinces, with the death toll potentially rising.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 20:50 IST
Houthi attacks kill at least 30 Yemeni government troops
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  • Country:
  • Yemen

At least 30 Yemeni government troops ​were killed in attacks on military camps ​in Yemen's Marib and Hadramout provinces ‌on ​Thursday, government sources said, adding that the death toll could rise.

The Iran-aligned Houthis later claimed responsibility for missile and drone strikes targeting ‌what they described as Saudi military deployments in the two provinces. The Houthis said they struck what they described as Saudi troop concentrations in the Al Ruwayk, Al Abr and Al Thaniyah areas with ‌ballistic missiles and drones. The group said hundreds of Saudi-aligned fighters were killed or wounded, ‌and that military camps, weapons depots and vehicles were destroyed.

Reuters could not immediately verify the Houthi account. The Houthis said they launched the operation after detecting what they described as a large Saudi military build-up ahead of an ⁠escalation against ​areas under their ⁠control.

Yemen's health minister ordered medical facilities in Marib and Hadramout to increase readiness to treat wounded soldiers. He condemned the ⁠attacks, saying they targeted military positions in the Al Ruwayk and Al Abr areas. The U.S. Mission to ​Yemen expressed condolences to the families of Yemeni soldiers killed in Marib and Hadramout, saying ⁠the attacks were "yet another example" of what it called Houthi "terrorism" against the Yemeni people.

The Houthis have declared a naval ⁠blockade ​on Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea since last month in response to what they described as a Saudi siege on Yemen, an allegation Riyadh has denied. Saudi Arabia has led ⁠a military coalition in Yemen since 2015 in support of the internationally recognised government, after the Houthis ⁠seized the capital Sanaa ⁠in 2014. The conflict has devastated Yemen and triggered a prolonged humanitarian and economic crisis.

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