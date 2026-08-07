Thai police report fatalities in school shooting, number unconfirmed
A school shooting has occurred in Thailand, north of Bangkok, resulting in fatalities, although the exact number of deaths remains unknown.
- Country:
- Thailand
There were fatalities at a school shooting in Thailand north of the capital Bangkok, a Thai police official said on Friday.
Pasakorn Chaitawiwong, the head of the Plai Bang subdistrict police in Nonthaburi province, said the number of deaths was not yet known.
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