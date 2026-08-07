​There ‌were fatalities ​at a ‌school shooting in Thailand north of the ‌capital Bangkok, a ‌Thai police official said on Friday.

Pasakorn ⁠Chaitawiwong, ​the ⁠head of the Plai ⁠Bang subdistrict police in ​Nonthaburi province, said ⁠the number of ⁠deaths ​was not yet known.