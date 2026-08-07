MORNING BID EUROPE-Hoping for a clean and tidy jobs report

European and global markets remain in a holding pattern ahead of the highly uncertain US payrolls report, with a 54% chance of an interest rate hike next month.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 10:00 IST
MORNING BID EUROPE-Hoping for a clean and tidy jobs report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Stella ​Qiu Markets are mostly in a holding pattern ​as traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of ‌the ​U.S. payrolls report which is getting notoriously difficult to predict month by month.

However, the stakes couldn't be higher as markets cannot seem to make up their mind ‌about how the Federal Reserve will move next month. An interest rate hike is about 54% priced in – basically a coin toss, which is precisely the sort of ambiguity new Chair Kevin Warsh seems to enjoy cultivating. The consensus forecast is ‌for a gain of 80,000 jobs for July but the range is so wide - from 10,000 to 140,000 - ‌that someone will be terribly wrong. Unemployment is forecast to hold steady at a still low rate of 4.2%, though there's a clique of analysts tipping 4.3%.

So what's the playbook? With inflation risks front of mind for policymakers, an in-line or stronger result would mean the Federal Reserve ⁠can hike ​next month if it's needed ⁠without torpedoing the labour market. It would take a much weaker outcome for markets to give up rate hike bets en masse. Reflecting this ⁠suspense, Asian markets had one of their quieter days. Japan and South Korea slipped about 1%, but nothing like the wild swings ​of recent weeks. Chinese shares eked out gains as its huge export machine kept powering ahead.

European futures are ⁠pointing to a slightly softer open, with the pan-region stock index down 0.2%. Wall Street futures were flat. The one pocket of activity was in ⁠oil, ​which climbed 1% on Friday as a deal between the U.S. and Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz seems further away than previously assumed. Washington is probably not happy about Tehran's reported demand to bar "hostile" vessels ⁠and levy hefty fees on cargo, while the risk of more attacks is ever present.

Brent crude rose 1.2% to $83.5 ⁠a barrel, adding to an ⁠overnight gain of nearly 4%, but it's still well off the recent peak of $102. Key developments that could influence markets on Friday:

TRENDING

1
Why Digitalization Pays Off in Developing Economies but Loses Power at the Top
Blog

Why Digitalization Pays Off in Developing Economies but Loses Power at the T...

Global
2
James Miller Appointed Chair of New Zealand's Financial Markets Authority

James Miller Appointed Chair of New Zealand's Financial Markets Authority

Marshall Islands
3
Selwyn Gets New After-Hours Urgent Care Service This Weekend

Selwyn Gets New After-Hours Urgent Care Service This Weekend

New Zealand
4
NZ Passes New Crimes Law Giving Retailers Powers Against Shoplifters

NZ Passes New Crimes Law Giving Retailers Powers Against Shoplifters

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Social Spending Works Differently Across CEE and Poverty Gains Don’t Always Reduce Inequality

Why Strong AI Governance Could Shape Public Acceptance of Deepfakes

When AI Becomes the Thinker, Students Risk Losing the Learning

Why Brazil’s Small Farmers Are Missing Out on the Agri-Tech Revolution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026