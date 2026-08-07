Injuries reported at school shooting in Thailand, officials say
A shooting incident at a school in Thailand's Nonthaburi province left at least two people injured, with authorities identifying the perpetrator as a student.
- Country:
- Thailand
At least two people were injured when a student opened fire at a school in Thailand north of Bangkok on Friday, authorities said.
The incident took place in the Bang Kruai district of Nonthaburi province. Police identified the perpetrator as a student. There were no further details provided.
ALSO READ
-
UN Pushes Thailand to Halt Journalist's Extradition Amid Persecution Fears
-
Calls Escalate to Halt Journalist's Extradition Amid Human Rights Concerns
-
Tragedy Strikes Thai School: A Teenage Shooters Fatal Rampage
-
Thailand's Gun Control Dilemma: New Laws on the Horizon
-
Nine wounded in Thailand school shooting are in critical condition, PM says