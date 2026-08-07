At ​least two ‌people were injured when a student opened fire ‌at a school in ‌Thailand north of Bangkok on Friday, authorities ⁠said.

The ​incident ⁠took place in the ⁠Bang Kruai district ​of Nonthaburi province. Police identified ⁠the perpetrator as ⁠a student. ​There were no further details ⁠provided.