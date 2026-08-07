Spain hopes to transfer migrant minors to mainland within weeks
Spain's Youth Minister Sira Rego aims to transfer 1,342 migrant minors from Ceuta to the mainland within weeks, prioritizing girls and minors under 13.
- Country:
- Spain
Spain's Youth Minister said on Friday that she hoped to start transferring migrant minors from Spain's enclave of Ceuta to the mainland within weeks.
Sira Rego said 1,342 minors had been registered so far and more staff would be brought from the mainland to help the effort. "We are prioritising girls, and boys and girls who are under 13," she told reporters during a trip to Ceuta.