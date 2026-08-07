Spain hopes to transfer migrant minors to mainland within weeks

Spain's ​Youth ‌Minister said ​on Friday that she ‌hoped to start transferring migrant minors from Spain's enclave ‌of Ceuta to the ‌mainland within weeks.

Sira Rego said 1,342 minors ⁠had ​been ⁠registered so far and more staff ⁠would be brought ​from the mainland to ⁠help the effort. "We are prioritising ⁠girls, ​and boys and girls who are under ⁠13," she told reporters ⁠during ⁠a trip to Ceuta.