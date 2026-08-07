Russia says it hit three vessels near Ukraine's Odesa and in Chornomorsk, Interfax reports
Russia's Defence Ministry claims its forces have struck three vessels transporting Ukrainian military cargo near Odesa and Chornomorsk, but the report's accuracy is unverified.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday that its forces had hit three vessels used to transport Ukrainian military cargo near Ukraine's Odesa and in Chornomorsk, Interfax reported.
Reuters could not independently verify the ministry's statement.
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