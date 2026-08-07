In a significant legal development, Russia's Supreme Court is poised to examine a lawsuit this Monday that could potentially ban Yabloko, the sole political party openly opposing Moscow's military actions in Ukraine, from contending in the approaching parliamentary elections scheduled for September.

The lawsuit, initiated by the marginal pro-Kremlin nationalist party Rodina, accuses Yabloko of being a Western-influenced organization determined to undermine both the elections and the Russian state. Rodina’s leader, Alexei Zhuravlev, stated Yabloko aims to discredit the nation. Yabloko has responded by alleging defamation and announced plans to file a counter suit to defend its reputation.

Yabloko's leader, Nikolai Rybakov, remarked on Telegram that their exclusion effort is due to their peace advocacy, contrasting with what he describes as ongoing pro-war intentions. Meanwhile, prevailing authorities, led by the dominant United Russia party, continue to suppress dissenting voices, reinforcing unity against what is perceived as an antagonistic West.