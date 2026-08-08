Right-Wing Lawyer Abelardo De La Espriella Sworn In as Colombia's New President

Lawyer Abelardo De La Espriella has assumed office as Colombia's president after winning a June runoff. Known for defending right-wing paramilitaries, he promised to address armed groups, reduce state size by up to 40%, and boost the oil and gas sector. De La Espriella is closely allied with Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 03:07 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 03:07 IST
Right-Wing Lawyer Abelardo De La Espriella Sworn In as Colombia's New President
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Abelardo De La Espriella, a distinguished right-wing lawyer, has taken the oath as Colombia's new president. He emerged victorious in the June runoff elections, pledging to tackle armed insurgencies, significantly slash government size by up to 40%, and invigorate the nation's oil and gas industry.

De La Espriella, aged 48, is recognized for his defense of notable right-wing paramilitaries during his legal career. His election marks his first venture into an official political role, propelling him from the courtroom to Colombia's highest office.

Closely allied with former U.S. President Donald Trump, De La Espriella aligns with a conservative political philosophy. His leadership is anticipated to recalibrate Colombia's approach to internal security and economic revitalization.

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