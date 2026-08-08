Justice Alito: Staying the Course Amid Retirement Rumors

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has dismissed speculations about his retirement, firmly stating his intention to stay on the court for at least another term. Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Alito, aged 76, emphasized his commitment amid summer recess.

Justice Alito and fellow conservative Justice Clarence Thomas have faced pressure from some conservative circles to retire, potentially allowing former President Donald Trump to appoint another justice and solidify the court's conservative majority. The court commences its new nine-month term in October, while Justice Alito remains steadfast in his judicial role.

This stance is significant, particularly with upcoming congressional elections. If Democrats gain control of the Senate, attempts to block any future Trump nominees could ensue. Alito's pivotal role in landmark rulings underscores ongoing political and legal dynamics in the U.S. Supreme Court.