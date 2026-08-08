Trump Urges Pirro to Reevaluate Lincoln Memorial Vandalism Case

President Donald Trump has publicly urged U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro to revisit her decision to drop a case from the Justice Department regarding alleged vandalism at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

In a Friday post, Trump underscored the importance of addressing the destruction of national landmarks, aiming to maintain their historical significance for future generations.

This call from Trump highlights the continued scrutiny and political efforts to preserve American heritage sites while questioning the steps taken by justice officials.