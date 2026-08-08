Sophia Laforteza's Hiatus: KATSEYE Star Prioritizes Mental Health

Sophia Laforteza, the leader of global girl group KATSEYE, is stepping back from the spotlight to prioritize her mental health and well-being, as announced by Hybe and Geffen on Friday. This decision comes at a critical time, just before the premiere of the group's first documentary, "KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS," and the release of their third EP, "WILD," on August 14.

The joint statement from the South Korean and American music companies expressed regret over Laforteza's temporary absence from promotional activities. It reassures fans that Sophia is receiving comprehensive support and that medical professionals have recommended a period of extended rest for her full recovery.

Despite the setback, Sophia is eager to reunite with her fellow members Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, and Yoonchae Jeung. Her condition will be reassessed in September. Laforteza shared her heartfelt disappointment on Instagram, emphasizing her commitment to returning stronger. As fans rally behind her, KATSEYE continues to shine on the global stage.