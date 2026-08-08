Counterterrorism Reopens Burglary Probe Linked to Ann Widdecombe's Murder

British counterterrorism police have reopened an investigation into an attempted burglary in London as part of their broader probe into the murder of former government minister Ann Widdecombe. Police identified a new line of enquiry potentially linking the two cases, although no arrests have been made regarding the burglary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 03:30 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 03:30 IST
Counterterrorism Reopens Burglary Probe Linked to Ann Widdecombe's Murder
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In a surprising turn of events, British counterterrorism police have reopened a previously closed investigation into an attempted burglary in London. This development forms part of their broader effort to connect potential dots in the high-profile murder case of former government minister Ann Widdecombe.

The earlier burglary, reported last year, received attention from Metropolitan Police and Counter Terrorism Policing London; however, no arrests were made at the time, leading to the closure of the probe. According to Vicki Evans, senior national coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, a crucial line of enquiry was missed during the original investigation, raising questions about its relevance to Widdecombe's murder.

Ann Widdecombe, a significant figure in Nigel Farage's Reform UK party, was tragically found dead in her rural southwest England home in July. Joshua Kerry has been charged with her murder, but police continue to investigate potential motives, including political considerations.

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